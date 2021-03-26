Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

IVZ stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

