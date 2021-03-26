Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

PTH stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

