Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,051. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

