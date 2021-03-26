International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Up to $18.89

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $19.74. International Seaways shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $532.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Seaways by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $1,695,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

