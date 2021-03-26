International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 52,450.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

