Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 5,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 408,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The company has a market cap of $730.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 1,171,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Interface by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Interface by 866.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

