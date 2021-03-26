Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.07

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.07 and traded as high as C$18.17. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$17.94, with a volume of 1,653,793 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.39.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.