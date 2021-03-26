Inter Pipeline (IPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$18.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

2/19/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$16.50 to C$20.00.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$13.00 to C$17.00.

2/12/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$16.50.

2/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.50. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.

IPL stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.90. 241,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

