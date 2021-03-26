Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down to $63.46

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.46, but opened at $62.00. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 7,649 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 215,922 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

