Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.