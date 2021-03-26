Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

INTC stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

