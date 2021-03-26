Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,381,594. The company has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

