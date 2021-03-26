Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Decreased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,264 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.3% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,157. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

