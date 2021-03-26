Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.15 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Insights Network has a market cap of $8.15 million and $85,267.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 94.2% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,333,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

