Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells 1,141 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $52,976.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,310 shares in the company, valued at $942,993.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willdan Group stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

