Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 84,747 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $302.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,121. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
