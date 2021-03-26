Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 84,747 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $302.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,121. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.