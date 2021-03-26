Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 1,852 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TGT opened at $192.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
