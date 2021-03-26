Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 1,852 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TGT opened at $192.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.