Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Sells 42,465 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $19.34 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

