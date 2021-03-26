Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.12 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.