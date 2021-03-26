Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$87,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,303,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,178,015.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00.

PNE opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

