Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$71,168.70 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Patrick Fergus Neill Anderson sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total transaction of C$71,168.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,943.15.

OSK stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

