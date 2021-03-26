Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,683,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,089,584.58.

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,033,403.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $331.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.89 and its 200 day moving average is $332.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

