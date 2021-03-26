Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $13,050.00 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP John T. Harper sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

