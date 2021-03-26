Insider Selling: Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $296,010.00 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.83 million, a P/E ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

