Insider Selling: Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$148,500.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,111,965.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$222,300.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$14.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

