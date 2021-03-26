Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $201,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $74,631.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $240.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. On average, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

