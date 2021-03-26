Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DXPE opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

