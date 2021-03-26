Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Sells $108,774.00 in Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BRKR stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bruker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after buying an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

