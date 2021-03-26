Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ANNX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $38.01.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.