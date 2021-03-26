Insider Buying: Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Buys £99,956.64 in Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

PSN opened at GBX 3,021 ($39.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,834.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,686.21. Persimmon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,210 ($41.94) to GBX 3,360 ($43.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,951.80 ($38.57).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

