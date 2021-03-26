Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Purchases 1,637 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 826.60 ($10.80) on Friday. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -9.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 916.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 940.07.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.