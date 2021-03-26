Insider Buying: Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Purchases $26,000.00 in Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,204.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 430,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 327,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

