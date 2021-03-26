Insider Buying: Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) insider Richard Nichols purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70).

EBQ traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 31 ($0.41). 1,053,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.95. Ebiquity plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £24.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports advertisers to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

