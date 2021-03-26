Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 3,720 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,439.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,533 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,728.26.

On Monday, March 1st, Kevin Rendino purchased 11,278 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,457.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

