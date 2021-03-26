Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

INO opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $169,822.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at $988,616.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $3,574,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

