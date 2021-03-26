Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,702,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 8,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,714. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.