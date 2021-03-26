Inherent Group LP Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inherent Group LP cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,923,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 188,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

