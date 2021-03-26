Ingredion (INGR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ingredion (NYSE: INGR):

3/23/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/22/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/15/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/11/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/8/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

2/11/2021 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

2/4/2021 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Ingredion stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Ingredion Incorporated alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ingredion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ingredion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.