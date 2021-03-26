ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.