InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,252. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.