Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INFI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

INFI opened at $3.36 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

