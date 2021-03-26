Independent Research Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €490.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €517.30 ($608.59).

Shares of RAA opened at €677.50 ($797.06) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €740.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €716.10.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

