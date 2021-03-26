Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMBBY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.