IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

INFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $88,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

