IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $39.50 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.