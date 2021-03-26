IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $472.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.20 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

