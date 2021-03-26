IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s current price.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

IDYA stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

