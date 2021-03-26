IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $652.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 165,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

