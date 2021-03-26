iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,626. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.