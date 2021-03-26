ICL Group Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0265 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

